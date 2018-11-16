Student collecting socks for Northeast Ohio homeless: Romona’s Kids

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Aiden Burns, a Portage County 7-year-old, wants to help people at Northeast Ohio shelters this winter.
“I’m collecting socks for the homeless to keep their feet warm this Christmas because I don’t want people to be cold,” said Burns.
He wants to collect 500 pairs, and already has 100.
Aiden’s uncle designed a Facebook page called Socks From Santa to spread the word, and his mother’s employer, Kepich Ford, is filling a truck with socks to help him reach his goal.
Socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters.
Aiden plans to deliver the socks to Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron.
