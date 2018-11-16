1,000 turkeys will cause traffic tie-ups on I-77 Friday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is teaming up with Kisling, Nestico, and Redick to give 1,000 turkeys away for free on Nov. 16, less than a week before Thanksgiving.
The event begins at noon on Friday and runs from 4 p.m. at the Summit Mall on West Market Street in Fairlawn.
Donate a coat or a can to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, the Salvation Army, and Volunteers of America, and receive a free turkey.
In the past, the turkey giveaway has been known to create congestion around the mall, so drivers in the area should be prepared.
