US energy official sees 'great promise' in eastern Med

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Francis Fannon, right, welcomes from Cyprus' Energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis for a meeting at the Energy ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Fannon is in Cyprus as part of a three-country tour in the region as ExxonMobil is ready to start exploratory drilling in waters southwest of Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) (Petros Karadjias)