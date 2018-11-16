Watch: Colorblind deputy sees colors for the first time

“It’s a different world” Today Correctional Deputy and Sheriff’s SWAP Farm Manager Jeff Dishmon saw color for the first time. Correctional Deputy Samantha Freese and Dishmon have worked together for eight years at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. Over the years the two have grown close, nicknaming each other “Grandpa” and “Granddaughter”. Dishmon has been color blind his whole life, which has sometimes been a source of frustration for him and others around him. Freese and other correctional deputies pitched in to purchase #enchroma glasses for Dishmon and presented them to him today at the Sheriff’s SWAP Farm. The results were incredible. #trynottocry