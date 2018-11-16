WATCH: Patrol cars round up drivers who pass stopped school bus

(RNN) – Monica Douglas knew it was time to act after she watched traffic blow by a school bus along busy U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey, FL.
The bus driver would stop with its lights flashing and stop-arm extended, but vehicles kept passing the bus day after day, even as it was dropping off students, WTVT reported.
Warning, a Facebook video in this story contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive
Douglas was afraid someone might get hurt, so she recorded the bus stop violations and sent videos to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
This week when drivers continued to drive by the school bus, deputies were ready, handing out dozens of tickets during “Operation Safe Stop.”
Douglas posted the video on her Facebook page.
“Go get ‘em, boys,” cheered in the video as patrol cars intercepted the cars and trucks that didn’t stop. “Enjoy those tickets.”
The video is approaching 9 million views.
Warning, Facebook video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive
Deputies wrote 30 tickets at a single bus stop on Thursday morning.
Under Florida law, drivers almost always have to stop when a school bus has stopped, according to WTVT. The only time they can continue driving is when there is a median and they are traveling the opposite direction.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.