CIA believes Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s death, report says

(RNN) – The Central Intelligence Agency believes the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was ordered by the country’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, according to a report by The Washington Post.
Khashoggi was a contributor at The Post who was murdered inside Saudi Arabia’s Turkish embassy in October. The New York Times also reported the CIA’s conclusion.
The well-connected former royal family insider had fallen out of favor after becoming a critic of the crown prince as he accumulated power in the Gulf nation, and moved to America last summer under pressure from his home government.
The Saudis have officially maintained that bin Salman did not have knowledge of the operation that led to Khashoggi’s death.
The CIA assessment reported on by The Post concluded with “high confidence” that the sometimes winding and evasive official explanations by the Saudi government do not tell the real story.
They have said that the 15-man team that met him in the Turkish embassy went rogue in an operation that was only meant to bring Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia “by means of persuasion.”
If that failed, they were to bring him back by force.
An official investigation found that instead “the head of the negotiation team decided to murder the victim if the negotiations failed” and that “the crime was carried out after a physical altercation with the victim where he was forcibly restrained and injected with a large amount of a drug resulting in an overdose that led to his death.”
Khashoggi’s body was then dismembered, reportedly with a bone saw, and removed from the embassy.
The Saudi public prosecutor charged 11 members of the team after issuing that report, with five facing the death penalty.
But, according to The Post, the CIA concluded the story is a cover for the crown prince.
Part of their evidence implicated the Saudi ambassador to the Untied States, the crown prince’s brother, Khalid bin Salman.
Khasoggi’s reason for going to the embassy was to pick up documents related to his upcoming marriage. According to the CIA, Khalid bin Salman told Khashoggi he would be safe to go to the embassy in Istanbul to retrieve them.
The ambassador denied that claim on Twitter.
Another piece of evidence the CIA used was a call placed from a member of the team to a top aide to Mohammed bin Salman after the murder.
Khashoggi’s death, and its links to the highest levels of the Saudi government, have been a major source of strain between the Saudis and their western allies, including the U.S.
On Thursday, the U.S. sanctioned 17 Saudis for their alleged involvement in the killing. But the 17 were individuals already officially implicated by the Saudi government, and lawmakers who have been critical of Saudi Arabia said it didn’t go far enough.
“Sanctioning people who are already in jail is sort of like pretending to do something,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY.
But the Trump administration, and in particular the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been reluctant to fracture the relationship with Mohammed bin Salman.
According to a senior administration official who spoke to The New York Times on Thursday, it appears both sides hope to put the episode behind them.
