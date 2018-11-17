Cleveland family says black mold put premature baby in hospital; landlord pledges fix

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local mom with a 3-month-old baby is dealing with a serious health hazard inside her home.
The infant has been to the hospital three times in just the past week, and the health inspector blames it on mold.
“He was hospitalized three times due to the fact that he was exposed to this,” said parent Ebony Jordan.
What Ebony and her husband, Michael, are concerned about is black mold covering multiple parts of their East 186th Street home.
“I’ve almost lost my son to the point where his oxygen level is dropping, he’s breathing really fast. He stopped breathing. It’s a lot,” recalled Ebony.
Her son, Zyaire, was born three months premature and lately he’s been having a really hard time breathing.
“By him being here being exposed to this, It’s just not making his health conditions any better,” said Ebony when referencing the mold.
She's complained to her landlord.
“He’s come over and actually seen the things I’ve seen and he says it’s all dust,” said Michael.
So Ebony contacted the Health Department herself.
“I explained to her the landlord stated to me that it’s not mold. She’s like, ‘Listen Ma’am, our findings say mold,’” recalled Ebony.
And now they're taking swift action.
“This is the next step we’re gonna take. We’re gonna write this paperwork up. We’re gonna send it to his address and I guess they’re gonna give him 10 days to fix the problem,” said Ebony.
That may be fine, but now the family of five is worried about what they’re gonna do. With the holidays just around the corner, this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.
“We’re out of a place to stay because it’s really unsafe for my son to be here. Like where do we go? Do we have to pay for a hotel out of pocket? It’s the holidays. I just paid rent, bills and everything else. It’s not right. It’s unfair. It’s unsafe,” concluded Ebony.
To make matters worse, the Jordan’s also have a 1-year-old child that’s suffering because of the mold as well.
Cleveland 19 was, however, able to get a hold of her Landlord. He tells us he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure the problem’s resolved, including putting the family up in a hotel until the mold is gone.
