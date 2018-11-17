Crocker Park’s 50-foot Christmas Tree is set to light up tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crocker Park is hosting it’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday. The festivities surrounding the light up of the 50-foot Christmas Tree will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Cleveland 19 will livestream the event tonight.
Santa will flip the switch on the lights around 7:30 p.m., Kira Kosarin who plays Phoebe on “The Thundermans” on Nickelodeon will sing at the event.
Parking at Crocker Park tonight will cost $10.
If your looking to grab dinner while you are at the event you have some good options:
- Barrio Tacos
- The Cameo Truck
- Slyman’s Tavern Food Truck
