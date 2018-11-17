Crocker Park’s 50-foot Christmas Tree is set to light up tonight

The festivities surrounding the light up of the 50-foot Christmas Tree will begin at 5 p.m., here is a photo from the 2017 ceremony.
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 17, 2018 at 9:23 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 9:23 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crocker Park is hosting it’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday. The festivities surrounding the light up of the 50-foot Christmas Tree will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Cleveland 19 will livestream the event tonight.

Santa will flip the switch on the lights around 7:30 p.m., Kira Kosarin who plays Phoebe on “The Thundermans” on Nickelodeon will sing at the event.

Parking at Crocker Park tonight will cost $10.

If your looking to grab dinner while you are at the event you have some good options:

  • Barrio Tacos 
  • The Cameo Truck 
  • Slyman’s Tavern Food Truck

