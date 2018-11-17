Duck Donuts delivers made-to-order donuts to Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - They are warm, made-to-order donuts made exactly to your specifications.
On Saturday, Nov. 17 Duck Donuts will open their doors in their newest location in Orange Village, Ohio. The store will be located in Pinecrest at 200 park Avenue, Suite 140.
The makers bill themselves as much more than a donut shop.
“It’s not just coming in and getting donuts,” one of the owners Krista Sparks said. “It’s an experience.”
The donuts are made while you wait, customers can watch the dough fall into the fryer. After a few seconds of cooling, you pick your toppings from a selection of seasonal choices. Topping include several frostings, sugar and even bacon.
“You get to order your donuts exactly like you want them,” Sparks says standing over the topping bar.
The 1,400 sq. ft. store will also sell coffee, tea, the OBX breakfast sandwich and donut sundaes.
On Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18 the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with expanded hours coming later. Sparks noted that within weeks customers will be able to order online to eliminate any wait.
Duck Donuts first opened in 2006 in Duck, North Carolina. In 2013 the first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Va. Today there are 74 open franchise locations.
