Jeffrey Larocque, of Rover’s Morning Glory, hit by car in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jeffrey Larocque, the fast-talking sidekick on WMMS' Rover’s Morning Glory, was hit by a car Friday night and taken to MetroHealth hospital, according to co-host Susan Catanese (aka “Duji").
The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, and he is under evaluation by medical staff.
Larocque was walking to the Odeon in the Flats to promote his new cookbook -- which we can’t name here -- when he was hit.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.