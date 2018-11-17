Northeast Ohio Weather: Light Winter Mix on Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Much of the same weather pattern continues through the end of the weekend. A VERY slow moving cold front is pushing south towards the Ohio River Valley through tonight. Not much moisture with it now, but it’ll bring mainly light snow/drizzle mainly north through Saturday night. An area of low pressure will use that front as a path to bring more moisture into the area Sunday. Depending on when another burst of cold air decides to move on in, will depend on what type of precip we’ll see through the day. Most of us will start of with snow, transitioning into rain through the afternoon. There’s a better chance for rain for our southern counties, and a better chance for flurries along the snowbelt.
THE KEY POINT HERE IS - All precipitation is going to be light in nature, meaning it really won't be a huge deal. We're talking less than half an inch of accumulation anywhere.
Looking ahead to next week:
We’re staying cold through the start of the week. Highs in the upper 30s. Dry on Monday, with the chance for a few flurries Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to low pressure moving over the Great Lakes. The best news is that Thanksgiving Day will be dry, and sunny! The bad news is, it’s looking more likely a big area of cold high pressure will be settling in, keeping colder temps around for Turkey Day. We’ll be topping out near 40. Highs will gradually warm into the middle 40s by next weekend, bringing along some rain chances as well.
