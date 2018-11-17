Northeast Ohio Weather: Light Winter Mix on Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Much of the same weather pattern continues through the end of the weekend. A VERY slow moving cold front is pushing south towards the Ohio River Valley through tonight. Not much moisture with it now, but it’ll bring mainly light snow/drizzle mainly north through Saturday night. An area of low pressure will use that front as a path to bring more moisture into the area Sunday. Depending on when another burst of cold air decides to move on in, will depend on what type of precip we’ll see through the day. Most of us will start of with snow, transitioning into rain through the afternoon. There’s a better chance for rain for our southern counties, and a better chance for flurries along the snowbelt.