Police looking for woman who robbed same store two days in a row

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Woodmere Police Department is again asking for help from the public after it appears a woman returned to the same place of business she robbed one day prior.
On Thursday, Nov. 15 the Woodmere police department posted photos on Facebook of a black female in her mid-thirties, approximately 5’8”. The woman is wanted in connection with a mid-morning armed robbery in Woodmere Village.
Police know she was driving an early 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe or similar small SUV that was painted flat black.
On Friday, Nov. 17 just before noon, the same suspect is believed to have returned to the same business and committed a second armed robbery.
This time she left the scene in a reddish-orange Dodge Challenger with no plates.
If you have any information please contact the Woodmere Police Department via Chagrin Valley Dispatch at (440) 247-7321 and request to speak to the shift supervisor.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.