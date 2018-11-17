Police looking for woman who robbed same store two days in a row

The public is being asked to help find a woman photographed committing two armed robberies

Police looking for woman who robbed same store two days in a row
The Woodmere Police Department want the public's help in finding a woman who has twice robbed the same location. If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual please contact the Woodmere Police Department via Chagrin Valley Dispatch at 440-247-732.
By Michael Dakota | November 17, 2018 at 1:16 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 1:16 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Woodmere Police Department is again asking for help from the public after it appears a woman returned to the same place of business she robbed one day prior.

On Thursday, Nov. 15 the Woodmere police department posted photos on Facebook of a black female in her mid-thirties, approximately 5’8”. The woman is wanted in connection with a mid-morning armed robbery in Woodmere Village.

The Woodmere Village Police Department is requesting the public’s help to ID the individual pictured below in connection...

Posted by Woodmere Police Department on Thursday, November 15, 2018

Police know she was driving an early 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe or similar small SUV that was painted flat black.

On Friday, Nov. 17 just before noon, the same suspect is believed to have returned to the same business and committed a second armed robbery.

This time she left the scene in a reddish-orange Dodge Challenger with no plates.

The Woodmere Village Police Department is again requesting the public’s help to identify this female robbery suspect....

Posted by Woodmere Police Department on Friday, November 16, 2018

If you have any information please contact the Woodmere Police Department via Chagrin Valley Dispatch at (440) 247-7321 and request to speak to the shift supervisor.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.