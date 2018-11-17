Shaker Heights Schools mourn Aisha Fraser’s death

With heavy hearts, we are sad to report that Woodbury Sixth Grade teacher Aisha Fraser tragically lost her life this morning. Aisha was a devoted mother to her daughters Ava (third grade, Mercer) and Audrey (fifth grade, Woodbury) and a longtime committed teacher to Woodbury students. She touched so many of our children’s lives and will be deeply missed. Her loss is unexpected and the impact of this news on our entire school community is unimaginable and profound.