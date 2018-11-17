Woman found dead behind hotel in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department said a woman was found dead behind a hotel in the city.
Police said officers responded to the scene on the 15600 block of Euclid Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said she suffered from apparent blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time the name of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.