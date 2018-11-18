Cleveland Browns want to interview Condoleezza Rice for the head coach job, according to report

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said sources tell ESPN the Browns want to interview Condoleeza Rice for the head coach job.
The former Secretary of State was on the selection committee for the College Football Playoff for three years.
The Browns are looking for a new coach after the team fired Hue Jackson several weeks ago.
Yahoo Sports wrote a story in 2012 showing Rice’s favorite team is the Browns.
The Browns next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 25.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.