Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating after man found dead in a yard

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Homicide Unit of the Cleveland Police Department is investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead in a yard around 8:25 a.m. on Saturday on the 10800 block of Grantwood Avenue.
This is about seven blocks north of Superior Avenue.
Police said the victim was found in the yard with multiple gun shot wounds to the head and chest.
Investigators said no witnesses were located.
Authorities said officers spoke with neighbors and the neighbors said they remember hearing shots fired around 3 - 4 a.m. on Sunday.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.
