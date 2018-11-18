Cleveland Indians serve up Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of area disabled, people in need

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The boys of summer aren’t on the field today, but the Cleveland Indians Organization is knocking it out of the park with some of their biggest and most appreciative fans.
Front office executives were serving up a first class Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of those who are disabled from Our Lady of the Wayside, as well as families, children and adults in need from Shoes and Clothes for Kids, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Ohio Guidestone and the City Mission at the Terrace Club.
"It's just so overwhelming - sorry - I'm going to start tearing up. It just really means a lot to out clients because they really enjoy themselves," said Lavoncia Cabbil from Our Lady of the Wayside.
Cleveland Indians Owner, Matt Dolan says that his parents started the special Thanksgiving meal for those in need 19 years ago.
“This begins a whole week of activities that the Indians will do for Thanksgiving. We do the food bank. We do a food drive, and then we’ll do a toy drive. So, it’s a chance for the Indians personnel to give back to the community,” said Dolan.
After dinner, children received gifts from Toys for Tots.
“To see the smiles on their faces when they come in - it’s really heartwarming,” said Cleveland Indians General Manager, Chris Antonetti.
