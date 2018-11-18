Family of mother killed in Cleveland carjacking speaks out

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The family of Lesley Dejesus is speaking out in the parking lot where she was killed in a carjacking on Thursday.
Dejesus and her family were dropping off a donation at the Archwood United Church of Christ with their minivan parked outside.
Police say that’s when two suspects jumped in the car and stole it. The mother and father both tried to intervene, and in the struggle, the 33-year-old woman was struck by the car.
So far, the suspects have not been arrested or identified.
Watch the family give their statement here:
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to support Dejesus' two children, a 15-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.
