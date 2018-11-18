Former Georgia grocery store transformed into Air Force lab

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A former grocery store in Middle Georgia is now serving high-tech aircraft manufacturing for the military.
The inside of the brick building — a former Publix store in Warner Robins — is full of gleaming new futuristic machinery.
The Telegraph reports that the Air Force Advanced Technology and Training Center is reminiscent of the lab James Bond walks through to pick up his latest spy gadgets.
The newspaper reports that the facility is a satellite operation of Robins Air Force Base. It officially opened Oct. 24.
The center now employs about 30 people and may eventually employ about 100. The lab is the second like it in the Air Force. The first is connected with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.
