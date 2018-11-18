Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold and More Wintry Mix This Week

The dismal day that is Sunday continues with a mix of rain and big, wet snowflakes. The swath of precip will continue to push south through tonight. Wintry mix will linger in our southern counties through tonight into tomorrow. Another area of low pressure will bring more wintry mix Monday night. That system over the Great Lakes will fire up the chance for lake effect flurries on Tuesday. Our cold weather pattern continues through the week, with highs struggling to make it to 40° both Monday and Tuesday. An area of high pressure will swoop in from the north keeping things dry towards the end of week, but also even colder. Highs will drop into the low to mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday, and will warm back into the 40s for Friday.