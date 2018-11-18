Northeast Ohio Weather: Light wintry mix today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A very slow moving cold front is pushing south towards the Ohio River Valley.
An area of low pressure will use that front as a path to bring more moisture into the area today.
Depending on when another burst of cold air decides to move on in, will depend on what type of precipitation we’ll see through the day.
Most of us will start of with snow north, transitioning into rain through the afternoon.
There’s a better chance for rain for our southern counties, and a better chance for flurries along the snowbelt.
THE KEY POINT HERE IS - All precipitation is going to be light in nature, meaning it really won’t be a huge deal. We’re talking less than half an inch of accumulation anywhere. It’s just going to make for an annoying, dreary day. Highs today will top out right around 40 degrees.
Looking ahead to next week:
We’re staying cold through the start of the week.
Highs in the upper 30s. Mainly on Monday, with the chance for a few flurries late night into Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to low pressure moving over the Great Lakes.
The best news is that Thanksgiving Day will be dry, and sunny!
The bad news is, it’s looking more likely a big area of cold high pressure will be settling in, keeping colder temps around for Turkey Day.
We’ll be topping out near 40. High temperatures will be closer to 50° for shopping on Friday.
Highs will gradually warm into the middle 40s by next weekend, bringing along some rain chances as well.
