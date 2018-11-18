Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death at county jail

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the county jail.
The sheriff’s office said the man was found unresponsive around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said another inmate notified officers something was wrong with Joseph Estill Breeze.
Medical staff administered medical care immediately, according to the sheriff’s office.
Breeze was transported to OhioHealth where he was later pronounced dead.
The cause of death is not known at this time.
He was incarcerated at the Richland County Jail on Aug. 27 for a felony warrant for a probation violation.
