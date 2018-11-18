Shaker Heights Schools cancels staff activities to offer grief counseling for slain teacher

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Schools has cancelled all professional learning scheduled for staff members on Monday and Tuesday after sixth grade Woodbury Elementary School teacher Aisha Fraser was killed on Saturday.
The district is closing the school buildings to offer grief counseling and support for members of the school community.
Shaker Heights Schools issued the following alert on their website:
Attention Staff: Professional Learning Canceled; Grief Counseling Available
To support our school community during this difficult time, the District is canceling all professional learning scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, November 19 and 20, and closing our school buildings with only essential personnel reporting. For information on the essential personnel designation, please click here.
Grief counseling and supports for all District staff, as well students and their families, will be available both Monday and Tuesday at Woodbury Elementary School, 15400 S. Woodland Road, and Mercer Elementary School, 23325 Wimbledon Road.
The schedule for grief counseling is as follows:
Monday, November 19, 2018
- Grief counseling and supports for all District staff will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon at both Woodbury and Mercer.
- Grief counseling and supports for all District students and their families will be available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both Woodbury and Mercer.
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
- Grief counseling and supports for all District staff will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon at both Woodbury and Mercer.
- Grief counseling and supports for all District students and their families will be available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both Woodbury and Mercer.
Mercer and Woodbury principals Mr. Florence and Mr. Young will also be in contact with their building staffs regarding additional supports.
The Shaker Heights Teachers’ Association has organized a vigil in Ms. Fraser’s memory at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Woodbury, 15400 S. Woodland Road. We encourage those who wish to attend to consider ridesharing and public transportation.
The SHTA has also organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Ms. Fraser’s children and family during this difficult time. If you would like to offer your support, you may click here.
If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.
