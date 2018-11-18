Tailgate 19 Browns Bye Week Edition: Why did the Bengals hire Hue?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns do not have a game on Sunday, the team will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 25.
The Tailgate 19 preview show airs on Cleveland 19 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Tony Z and the crew will discuss what the Browns have to do to win the next game.
Another topic of discussion is explaining why the Bengals hired Hue Jackson after the Browns fired him several weeks ago.
The Browns in Orlando, Tony Z will give his prediction on how many players from Cleveland will make the Pro Browl.
