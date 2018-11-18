Tailgate 19 Browns Bye Week Edition: Why did the Bengals hire Hue?

Cincinnati Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson speaks to reporters before NFL football practice at Paul Brown Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. Jackson was fired by the Cleveland Browns last month after he won only three games in three seasons as head coach. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 18, 2018 at 10:38 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns do not have a game on Sunday, the team will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 25.

The Tailgate 19 preview show airs on Cleveland 19 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Tony Z and the crew will discuss what the Browns have to do to win the next game.

Another topic of discussion is explaining why the Bengals hired Hue Jackson after the Browns fired him several weeks ago.

The Browns in Orlando, Tony Z will give his prediction on how many players from Cleveland will make the Pro Browl.

