Northeast Ohio Weather: More of that winter mix

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ugly weather pattern continues and cold. There is a front just south of the Ohio River this morning and a ripple of low pressure riding along it. We have snow for areas south of Cleveland this morning that will transition over to rain in the afternoon. The data is suggesting around one inch of snow before the change over to rain. It will be a light winter mix for the lake shore counties including Cleveland. Temperatures will only be around 40 degrees for a high. Another cold front swings through tonight. This will usher in colder air tomorrow. Snow showers and lake effect snow will be in the area. Look for at least a couple of inches of snow in the snow belt zones. We will stay on top of this.