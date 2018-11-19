One dead after gas station shooting across from Shaw High School

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - East Cleveland police responded to a fatal shooting at a gas station on Cleveland’s East side overnight.
The shooting happened around 1:44 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.
Patrol cars flooded the area in the early morning, below is the scene:
The gas station sits between Euclid and Shaw Avenue.
Police are still investigating the incident, and there are no reports of an arrest at this time.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.