Shaker Heights City School District mourns slain elementary school teacher

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Judge Lance Mason in jail right now, accused in the stabbing murder of his ex-wife, Shaker Heights Teacher, Aisha Fraser.
Three years ago, Mason did prison time for beating Fraser, biting and choking her in front of their children.
Now those who knew Aisha are still trying to process the fact that she’s no longer here.
“She loved her profession. She loved being a teacher and she was a good good woman,” said Shaker Heights School District Teacher, Bill Scanlon.
All Scanlon can do is remember the good times he had with Fraser in the city’s school system.
Fraser taught at Woodbury Elementary school. Although Scalon’s an educator at Shaker High, he often worked with her as apart of the District’s Teacher Union.
“Everyone I talked to who I talked to who was close to her said she was such a great mother,” recalled Scanlon.
But now her two children will have to grow up without both parents following the events of Saturday morning where their father, Former Judge Lance Mason Allegedly stabbed Fraser to death.
“It’s just sick that the kids are gonna now be parent-less for the rest of their lives,” said Scanlon.
Although he was shocked to find out the manner in which his colleague was killed, he wasn’t exactly surprised. After all, Mason did spend time in prison before for brutally striking his wife multiple times in front of their two children.
“The fact that he did what he did the first time with the kids in the backseat - obviously the second chance wasn’t a good idea for Lance Mason,” said Scanlon.
The shaker Heights Teacher Association started this GoFundMe to support of the Slain Teacher’s two kids.
People turned to the page to offer their condolences. One contributor left this comment which in part reads, “I will never understand how someone like you was taken from us!! I’m so sad right now for you & children. But I know you are going to be alongside our God.”
“She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” concluded Scanlon.
The Shaker Heights school district will be holding a memorial ceremony tomorrow evening right in front of Woodbury Elementary school, beginning at 5:30 pm.
