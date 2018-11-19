Snow Road in Parma closed overnight after car strikes utility pole

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - The Parma Fire and Police Departments closed Snow Road to traffic between Broadview Road and South Park Boulevard after a car stuck a utility pole at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers confirm Snow Road will be closed to traffic throughout the night and may have an effect on the morning rush hour commuters.
All traffic in the area is being rerouted through Midtown shopping plaza until the scene is clear.
Utilities in the area are effected by this accident, according to Parma Fire.
The cause of the accident and the condition of the driver has yet to be released at this time.
Return to Cleveland 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.