Is your teen vaping? Study shows massive spike in high school students vaping nicotine

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The number of high school students who picked up vaping in the past year has jumped higher than any previous substance, as reported in the annual “Monitoring the Future” survey that’s been done since 1975.
The survey of high school students, done by University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, showed, “The percentage of 12th grade students who reported vaping nicotine in the past 30 days nearly doubled, rising from 11% to 21%. This ten percentage point increase is twice as large as the previous record for largest-ever increase among past 30-day outcomes in 12th grade.”
According to the study this means there are an additional 1.3 million students vapping nicotine, in grades 9 to 12, from 2017 to 2018.
“The policies and procedures in place to prevent youth vaping clearly haven’t worked,” said Richard Miech, the lead author of the study. “Vaping is reversing hard-fought declines in the number of adolescents who use nicotine."
Students indicated they have vaped flavoring, nicotine and even 15 percent of 12th graders admitted to vaping marijuana.
Miech also indicated in the study why teens are turning to these devices.
“Factors that make vaping so attractive to youth include its novelty and the easy concealability of the latest vaping devices, which better allows youth to vape without adults knowing about it,” Miech wrote.
