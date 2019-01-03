Downtown Cleveland mural looks into the face of homelessness

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - They are the faces of 14th Street, looking back at you from the back of the Salvation Army building.
The new mural was installed in September of 2018 on the back of the Cleveland Salvation Army building. The public art display has gone relatively unnoticed according to Salvation Army Executive Director Beau Hill.
“When Katherine approached The Salvation Army about putting a mural on our building brightening the downtown space and raising awareness of homeless individuals it was a quick yes,” Hill said. “Then to see the finished product now is really amazing.”
The artist Katherine Chilcote approached the Salvation Army and asked to do a work that highlighted the faces of people who had experienced homelessness.
According to the artist the featured faces are recovering from homelessness, are formerly homeless, or chose to have their faces painted to make a public statement.
“We so often feature fame and power without realizing there is quite unique gifts and beauty in every person,” Chilcote said. “The faces looking out to Prospect Ave. each have unique stories of recovery , transformation and birth."
The artist Katherine Chilcote is the founding director of Building Bridges Art Collective. Building Bridges was founded in 2007 with the support of local churches to create large which engage youth in beautification.
