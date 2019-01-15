Cleveland EMS paramedics urge city to address job-related PTSD

“The City of Cleveland takes the health, safety and welfare of our employees very seriously. The Department of Public Safety has resources to assist police, fire and EMS first responders in dealing with the unique nature of their jobs. Additionally, first responders have access to the same broad host of resources available to all City employees to assist them in managing the stresses of their personal and professional lives. Past and current EMS employees routinely take advantage of all of the free resources provided by the City. Due to on-going litigation, the City has no further comment.”