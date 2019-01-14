New Apple scam more sophisticated than usual

(WWBT/WXIX) - If you or your children use Apple devices, there could be a a sophisticated new scam targeting you!
While most email scams are pretty clumsy, a new one aimed at Apple users is fooling people into giving up credit card information and a lot more.
This email scam looks like a legit email from Apple and contains a link to dispute that purchase. If you think you might be a fraud victim, you might end up clicking on it.
That link takes you to a page that looks just like Apple’s account management page. From there, you’re prompted to enter your Apple ID and password.
You’ll then get a warning that your account’s been locked for security reasons. You’re then taken to another legitimate-looking site where you see a blue box that says “Unlock my account” If you click on that, you’ll be asked to provide your name, birth date, address, credit card information and social security number to verify you’re the account holder.
By this point, the thieves have your Apple ID, password, name, address, birth date, and maybe even your social security number.
As scammers now have the ability to duplicate any website - including log-in pages - you should never click on any links in unsolicited emails.
It’s also a good idea to set up up two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security, which makes harder for thieves to log into your account.
