Is Lake Erie ready to freeze over? (photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Will Lake Erie freeze this year?
The Cleveland Water Department thinks the lake might just be ready to freeze over. The magic temperature is 39.2 degrees.
Once the lake’s bottom waters reach 39.2 the conditions are ripe for the shallowest of the Great Lakes to freeze over.
With temperatures dropping dramatically this weekend conditions are right for the surface water to freeze.
