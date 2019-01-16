Federal workers frustrated, believe shut down is “un-American”

SOLON, OHIO (WOIO) - While picking up free frozen meals in Solon furloughed federal workers made it clear they are fed up.
Stouffer’s passed out family size portions of Stouffer’s Lasagna and Mac and Cheese to furloughed federal employees.
“I’ve never seen anything as un-American as this,” furloughed Internal Revenue Service worker Markechia Kellom said. “I’ve never been out of work this long without pay, I want to go back to work, paid, not unpaid. How do they expect us to take care of our homes, our children.”
Stouffer’s employees volunteered to distribute the free frozen meals to federal employees furloughed due to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
More than 800,000 workers across the country are working without pay, or furloughed.
Erica Starrfield, Marketing Manager for Stouffer’s talked about the company’s efforts to help.
“The brand has got a long history of serving the community and families,” Starrfield said. “Where there’s a need we try to do what we can.”
“It’s very gratifying,” furloughed NASA employee Andrew Trunek said after picking up four family size meals.
A steady stream of vehicles came through the parking lot Wednesday morning during the early hours of distribution.
Trunek is pessimistic anything will happen quickly.
“I think that someone is going to have to die before these people in Washington will resolve this, it’s unfortunate but I truly do believe that until someone loses their life they will not sit down and negotiate,” Trunek said.
“It’s definitely not easy and it’s going to become harder as the weeks go on,” Trunek said. “This little bit of outreach is important, it’s very much appreciated.”
“It’s about getting that warm meal,” Stouffer’s Starrfield said. “It is also about knowing people care.”
