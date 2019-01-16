Trail Of Hope - The Journey To Equality

January 16, 2019 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 2:19 PM

RELATED CONTENT

Sunny Side Up: Vigilante or good Samaritan: Did the man who fired shots during a traffic stop to ‘protect the officer’ do the right thing?

Sunny Side Up: Vigilante or good Samaritan: Did the man who fired shots during a traffic stop to ‘protect the officer’ do the right thing?

By 

Cleveland 19 Digital Team

Published 2m at 8:35 AM
2 people arrested after missing Iowa teen found in Parma

2 people arrested after missing Iowa teen found in Parma

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Jan. 5.
By 

Jonathan Jankowski

1h