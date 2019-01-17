Akron teen robbed at gunpoint of his Jordan shoes

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An Akron teenager was walking home from school Wednesday, when he was robbed at gunpoint for his Jordan shoes.
According to Akron police, two suspects approached the victim in the area of Biruta Street and Superior Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
One suspect punched him in the head, while the other suspect pointed the gun at him.
After getting the victim’s shoes, the suspects fled on foot.
They are only described as black males, 15 to17 years old.
One suspect was wearing a light-blue-hooded sweatshirt and black Nike jogger pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).
