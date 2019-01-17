A blindfolded Baker Mayfield and James Corden had to guess what they were nuzzling on ‘Late Late Show’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield made on appearance on the nighttime talk show “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where the Browns rookie sensation played a game of “Nuzzle Whaaa?”
The object of the game is simple: After being fitted with blindfolds, the two had to nuzzle up to three separate objects and tried to figure out what they were nudging against.
“It’s moving," Mayfield exclaimed as the third object started motioning towards him.
Mayfield won two of the three rounds.
