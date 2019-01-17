Cleveland Heights barbershop offers free haircuts to federal workers as shutdown drags on

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - As the government shutdown drags on and as federal workers struggle to make ends meet, a Cleveland Heights barbershop is stepping up to lend a helping hand.
Quintana’s Barber and Dream Spa will give free haircuts to federal workers (and their sons) on Friday, Jan. 18.
The local high-end barber shop asks that workers bring their federal IDs to get the free cuts.
Several local and national businesses have jumped on the bandwagon to assist employees impacted by the shutdown, which is now in its 26th day.
