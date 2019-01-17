Cleveland Indians release 2019 Spring Training schedule

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced their game times and broadcast schedule for 2019 Cactus League play in Arizona.
This Spring 12 games will be televised on SportsTime Ohio, while 15 games will be broadcast on the Indians Radio Network, including 10 on WTAM 1100 AM, 2 on WMMS 100.7 FM and 3 on ALT 99.1 FM.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on February 12, full squad reports on February 16, with first full squad workout on February 18.
