EPA nominee says climate change is real, but it’s not ‘the greatest crisis’

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Andrew Wheeler, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday that he’s concerned about climate change.
He also said it’s not “the greatest crisis” for the agency to address.
"I believe that climate change is real. I believe that man has an impact on it," said Wheeler, a former energy industry lobbyist who’s now the acting administrator for the EPA.
Sen. Bernie Sanders asked Wheeler: "The president has said that climate change is a hoax. Do you agree with him?"
"I have not used the hoax word myself," Wheeler responded.
He put climate change at an “eight or nine” on a scale of one to 10 when it comes to his concerns.
“I would not call it the greatest crisis," Wheeler said. "I consider it a huge issue that has to be addressed globally.”
Wheeler said he’s still reviewing a major climate change report on the issue released two months ago.
“I don’t disagree with the findings,” he said. “I’m still examining the findings. I’m trying to understand what was in it and what was covered by the assessment.”
