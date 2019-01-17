Family, Akron community gather to remember teen who vanished over 44 years ago

Linda Pagano disappeared in September 1974, never to be seen or heard from again

Linda Pagano (Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Sia Nyorkor | January 17, 2019 at 2:50 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 7:31 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Akron 17-year-old vanished without a trace in 1974. Her remains were identified in July 2018, more than 44 years after her disappearance.

Now, family members and friends will gather Thursday at 3 p.m. for a memorial service in honor of Linda Pagano.

Pagano’s family says she did not return home after a concert in Sept. 1974 following a fight with her stepfather.

In July 2018, the Cuyahoga County medical examiner confirmed that the remains discovered by a family in the Cleveland Metroparks system in Feb. 1975 belonged to Pagano. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators have reopened her case but there are no new leads at this time.

