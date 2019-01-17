Here’s who to call if you see someone’s pet left outside in the cold

Here’s who to call if you see someone’s pet left outside in the cold
(Source: PETA)
By Chris Anderson and Hannah Catlett | January 17, 2019 at 5:12 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:24 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A major winter storm and frigid temperatures are nearing Northeast Ohio, which means it is essential for pet owners to monitor how much time their animals spend outside.

Some people may think their pet’s fur coats act as an insulator, but that is actually not true.

In fact, it is illegal in Ohio to leave your pet outside in the cold. Ohio law limits the amount of time pets, such as dogs, cats, or livestock, can be kept outside. The law states that animal owners cannot:

Impound or confine the companion animal without affording it. during the impoundment or confinement, with access to shelter from heat, cold, wind, rain, snow, or excessive direct sunlight if it can reasonably be expected that the companion animal would become sick or suffer in any other way as a result of or due to the lack of adequate shelter.
Ohio law 959.131: Prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Violators of the Ohio law could be punished by jail time or hefty fines.

The Humane Society of the United States says take note of the date, time, location, and type of animal if you see one left out in the cold.

If you see a pet outside, call your local animal control agency or 911 as soon as possible.

  • Cleveland Division of Animal Control: 216-664-3069
  • Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter: 216-525-7877
  • Northeast Ohio SPCA: 216-351-7387

