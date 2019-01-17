Here’s who to call if you see someone’s pet left outside in the cold

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A major winter storm and frigid temperatures are nearing Northeast Ohio, which means it is essential for pet owners to monitor how much time their animals spend outside.
Some people may think their pet’s fur coats act as an insulator, but that is actually not true.
In fact, it is illegal in Ohio to leave your pet outside in the cold. Ohio law limits the amount of time pets, such as dogs, cats, or livestock, can be kept outside. The law states that animal owners cannot:
Violators of the Ohio law could be punished by jail time or hefty fines.
The Humane Society of the United States says take note of the date, time, location, and type of animal if you see one left out in the cold.
If you see a pet outside, call your local animal control agency or 911 as soon as possible.
- Cleveland Division of Animal Control: 216-664-3069
- Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter: 216-525-7877
- Northeast Ohio SPCA: 216-351-7387
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.