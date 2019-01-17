Kyrie Irving said he called LeBron James to apologize for the past, ask for advice on leading a team

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The split in Cleveland between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James wasn’t exactly amicable after Irving demanded a trade from the Cavaliers.
The former Cavaliers point guard said he no longer wanted to be in the shadow of one of the greatest players of all time and aspired to be the focal point of an NBA organization. So, Cleveland shipped him to the Boston Celtics.
Frustrations boiled over for Irving after a recent loss to the Orlando Magic where he publicly criticized the younger teammates on the Celtics.
It was that moment that led Irving to reveal that he recently called James to apologize for how he acted as a teammate when the two were in Cleveland together.
“This was a big deal for me because I had to call 'Bron and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything at my threshold,” Irving said during questioning with reporters. “I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people.”
Irving continued to admit that he was a young, selfish player when James returned to Cleveland for the second time, but added that he will still “try to kick his (expletive)” when the Lakers and Celtics play.
Irving impersonated James when asked how the Lakers star responded: “Relax. Relax. We’re good.”
