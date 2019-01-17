Kyrie Irving said he called LeBron James to apologize for the past, ask for advice on leading a team

“This was a big deal for me because I had to call 'Bron and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything at my threshold,” Irving said during questioning with reporters. “I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people.”