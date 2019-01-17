Lakewood man accused of taking upskirt videos of women at Crocker Park has court appearance rescheduled

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The court appearance for a 28-year-old Lakewood man accused of taking upskirt videos of women at Crocker Park in Westlake has been rescheduled.
Court Records from the Rocky River Municipal Court show Dominique Williams was arrested for voyeurism and possessing criminal tools on Aug. 10.
The court records show Williams is not allowed to go back to Crocker Park. He is currently out on bond.
He will be back in court on Feb. 14.
The Westlake Police Department found out about the incident after a store employee called officers about what Williams was doing.
Williams submitted a written apology on Jan. 14.
