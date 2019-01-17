Ashland security company offers solution for border protection

ASHLAND, OH (WOIO) - Cameras on the U.S. border with Mexico instead of a wall?
One local security developer said he’s found the solution that could end the government shutdown.
A high-tech solution for a billion dollar problem. Smart Digital Founder, Brent Canfield says he has the fix for border security.
It’s a topic that’s become a contentious battle in Washington at the root of the government shutdown.
“We are capturing live video feed a sentry pod right now that’s not even plugged in,” Canfield said.
The technology is called Sentry Pods.
Cleveland 19 first showed you them during the Republic National Convention in 2016. They were set up to monitor events where then-presidential candidate Ben Carson was speaking.
The device acts as a live surveillance system with high-quality, motion activated imagery.
“They cover a 360 degree perimeter. They have a 30 power zoom rating which covers approximately 1,500 feet at night,” Canfield explained.
Canfield said the current cameras at the border aren’t doing their jobs.
The Sentry Pods have a two day battery life and can easily be moved to new locations.
“We have a fast mounting system that allow us to mount the sentry pods and be accessible within three minutes,” said Canfield.
The cameras would use WiFi or cellular data as well as support from Zones, a global IT company.
“Presence and capability of having the folks on the ground to deploy these and moves these around to assist in border protection,” Canfield said.
The pods, Canfield said, are a lot cheaper than building a wall.
About 3,500 units would be needed to cover the length of the border.
Each unit would cost about $30,000 equaling a total that’s well under the $5 billion dollars President Trump is demanding from Congress.
“Without surveillance, you’re going to be limited even more because you still have a wall and walls can’t talk,” said Canfield.
Canfield said he has some meetings planned in Washington.
Cleveland 19 also reached out to local lawmakers to see what they think.
In a statement, Congressman Bob Gibbs, who represents Ashland, Ohio where Smart Digital is located, said:
