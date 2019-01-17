Man accused of killing 94-year-old woman visiting Cleveland has bond set at $1 million

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man accused of murdering a 94-year-old woman visiting Cleveland faced a judge at his court appearance on Thursday.
Cornelius Pames Jr. is charged with aggravated murder. Police said Eucebia Garcia was was killed during the home invasion on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 17.
Investigators said the suspect came through a window. Authorities said Pames is accused of smothering the victim with a pillow.
Williams pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $1 million.
His pretrial will be at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11
Cuyahoga County Court records show Pames was sent to prison related to a 2012 burglary. Court records state he was convicted of rape, robbery and kidnapping as a teenager.
