Lake Humane Society has 6 puppies named after ‘The Office’ characters available for adoption (video)

Lake Humane Society has 6 puppies named after ‘The Office’ characters available for adoption (video)
The Lake Humane Society & Adoption Center has a litter of puppies available for adoption. They've named them for characters in the TV series, "The Office."
By Michael Dakota | January 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 1:51 PM

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society introduced six new puppies to the public on Facebook Thursday morning.

They’ve named the six dogs Kelly, Michael, Dwight, Jan, Phyllis and Kevin, all characters from the wildly popular television series, “The Office.”

The Lake Humane Society & Adoption Center has a litter of puppies available for adoption. They've named them for characters in the TV series, "The Office."
The Lake Humane Society & Adoption Center has a litter of puppies available for adoption. They've named them for characters in the TV series, "The Office."

The six 3-month-old black lab-pit mixes are available at the Lake Humane Society and Adoption Center at 7564 Tyler Blvd., in Mentor starting Thursday, Jan. 17 at noon.

It’s puppy time at Lake Humane Society!

Posted by Lake Humane Society on Thursday, January 17, 2019

The Golden Globe winning series ran from 2005 - 2013.

The Lake Humane Society & Adoption Center has a litter of puppies available for adoption. They've named them for characters in the TV series, "The Office."
The Lake Humane Society & Adoption Center has a litter of puppies available for adoption. They've named them for characters in the TV series, "The Office."

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.