Lake Humane Society has 6 puppies named after ‘The Office’ characters available for adoption (video)

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society introduced six new puppies to the public on Facebook Thursday morning.
They’ve named the six dogs Kelly, Michael, Dwight, Jan, Phyllis and Kevin, all characters from the wildly popular television series, “The Office.”
The six 3-month-old black lab-pit mixes are available at the Lake Humane Society and Adoption Center at 7564 Tyler Blvd., in Mentor starting Thursday, Jan. 17 at noon.
The Golden Globe winning series ran from 2005 - 2013.
