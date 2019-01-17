Northeast Ohio stores finally moving winter weather merchandise with snow ready to fly

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Corey McNatt, of Old Brooklyn, is one of those Northeast Ohioans who lives for the snow. And for the first time this winter, he has something big to look forward to this weekend - lots of snow in the forecast.
“A couple of weeks ago, I pulled my snow blower out for the first time - started it just to make sure it would run,” said McNatt.
At South Hills Hardware on Old Brookpark Road in Cleveland, they're hoping to move some merchandise with customers finally needing the things they've been well stocked up on for months.
“Up until the middle of January, it’s been very mild, and this is the first shot of winter. People are worried they are getting ready,” said Adam Cook, co-owner of the South Hills Hardware store. “The last few days, we’ve had a lot of people coming in for rock salt, snow shovels, you know. Winter gloves, starting fluid, you know, to get their machines started because it’s finally upon us.”
Jim Frate, of Cleveland, says he’s been ready for a long time.
"I've got snow shovels at home, rock salt at home. My back is pretty good," said Frate, "I'm all set."
McNatt's ready to roll - snowmobiling is in his future forecast.
“One of my good friends just went golfing last week. That’s ridiculous - January 5 he was golfing. So, it’s crazy!” added McNatt.
