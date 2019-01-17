First Alert Weather Weekend: Winter storm watch issued for this weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will track through Ohio into PA, allowing for snow showers to tag along with it this afternoon and evening. This will bring snow to the area for the evening commute, mainly light, around an 1" or so with some wet snowflakes south of US 30. This will make tonight's commute a little unpleasant.
Flurry chances will linger through. Friday will be mainly quiet, cloudy, with highs in the low 30s
Friday night into Saturday, the storm EVERYONE is talking about. A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect starting Friday night through Sunday night. The latest model runs have the " bullseye" or heaviest snowfall amounts towards Canton and eastward.
It looks like the system will move in a bit earlier as well. Expect widespread snow by mid-morning Saturday, with conditions deteriorating that evening. The worst of it will come Saturday night, with blowing snow and bands of heavier snow causing blizzard conditions. Expect low visibility, and snow covered roadways Saturday night.
Right now, confidently, expect widespread 6-10" of snow across northeast Ohio.
WIND will be an important factor Sunday , as arctic air moves in some of the coldest air of the season, with wind chills below zero, expected. Highs will only be in the teens.
North/Northwest winds will fire up lake effect snow Sunday evening into early Monday.
Gusty winds, blowing snow, and periods of heavy snow will be the biggest dangers this weekend. This could cause power outages and dangerous travel.
