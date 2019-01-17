Ohio troopers seize $275K in drugs after routine traffic stop

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A routine traffic stop quickly escalated to a felony drug bust when troopers uncovered $275,000 worth of marijuana and hash oil stashed in a sport utility vehicle.
On Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a Nevada man with Oregon registration to issue a minor traffic citation.
While on the Ohio Turnpike berm, troopers grew suspicious and used a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted them to 90 pounds of marijuana and 800 grams of hash oil.
Justin Lee Clapper, 34, of Reno, was taken to Summit County Jail, and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana and liquid hash--both second-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 32 years in prison and a $60,000 fine.
